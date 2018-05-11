Iarnród Éireann confirms Jim Meade as new chief executive

Iarnród Éireann has appointed Jim Meade, the group’s director of train operations, to be its new chief executive.

Mr Meade has been acting chief executive of the transport group since former boss David Franks left in March to head up Australia’s public transport provider Keolis Downer.

The Clare native began his railway career as an apprentice fitter in 1979 and has worked in a range of roles at Iarnród Éireann since then, including the group’s regional manager for the West.

“ At a time of great change and opportunity for Iarnród Éireann, Jim’s leadership of the Iarnród Éireann team will ensure that our rail network and services can play the strongest possible role in addressing economic and societal issues such as congestion and sustainability; achieve a financially sustainable future for the company; and most importantly deliver a safe and customer focused service,” Frank Allen, Iarnród Éireann chairman, said.

Speaking on his appointment Mr Meade said: “ I look forward to working for our customers to deliver a safe, and customer-focused rail service; with our team of over 3,800 colleagues to ensure we benefit from and value the contribution of every employee and provide opportunities for career progression; and with our stakeholders including the Minister for Transport, his Department officials and the National Transport Authority to maximise the benefit to the country of investment in our infrastructure and services under the National Development Plan.”