IAG says pilot strikes cost business €137m, predicts lower profit

Aer Lingus and British Airways owner International Airlines Group has said the financial impact from recent pilot strikes cost the business €137 million, meaning profits will be below expectations.

The company added that threatened strikes by Heathrow Airport workers hit IAG by a further €33 million. Passenger unit revenue — a key measure for the industry — will be down on last year, versus previous expectations it would be flat.

The announcement by IAG means operating profit before one-off costs will be about €215 million lower than a year ago at around €3.49 billion.

Capacity growth for the year is now expected to be about four per cent, compared to five per cent previously, with finance chief Steve Gunning warning: “Any further industrial action will additionally impact IAG’s full year 2019 operating profit.” – PA