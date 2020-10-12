IAG names Sean Doyle as new chief executive at British Airways

Sean Doyle, current Aer Lingus chairman and chief executive, is to become the new chief executive of British Airways, taking over from Alex Cruz. Donal Murphy, currently Aer Lingus’ chief corporate affairs officer, will now assume the top job at the airline.

In a statement on Monday, IAG, which owns both Aer Lingus and British Airways, said that Cruz has stepped down after four-and-a-half years in the role.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said: “We’re navigating the worst crisis faced in our industry and I’m confident these internal promotions will ensure IAG is well placed to emerge in a strong position.

“I want to thank Alex for all that he has done at British Airways. He worked tirelessly to modernise the airline in the years leading up to the celebration of its 100th anniversary.

“Since then, he has led the airline through a particularly demanding period and has secured restructuring agreements with the vast majority of employees.”– (Additional reporting PA)