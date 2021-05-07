IAG draws down half of €150m State loan for Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus owner IAG drew down €75 million of an agreed €150 million debt facility provided by the Irish State during the first quarter.

The funding came via the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund’s (ISIF) pandemic recovery fund, which has agreed a three-year loan for the carrier.

International Airlines Group (IAG) also drew down £2 billion in borrowing for British Airways during the quarter, its latest figures show.

It forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25 per cent for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.

The rise to 25 per cent of 2019’s capacity compared to the 19.6 per cent of capacity that it flew in the January to March quarter as the pandemic continued to restrict travel.

That resulted in the group posting an operating loss before exceptional items of €1.14 billion for its first quarter, slightly better than the €1.17 billion loss forecast by analysts.

Revenues were 78.9 per cent lower across the group to €968 million, with passenger revenue down 88.4 per cent to €459 million.

“We’re taking all necessary actions to ensure the financial health of our business for the long-term, including last year’s successful €2.7 billion capital increase, and remain focused on reducing our cost base and increasing efficiencies,” said chief executive Luis Gallego.

The group said it would not provide profit guidance for the year due to uncertainty over the lifting of travel restrictions and the continued impact and duration of Covid-19. It predicted it will take until at least 2023 for passenger demand to return to the levels of 2019.

It said Aer Lingus capacity continues to be driven by cargo needs, with flights operating regularly to New York, JFK, Chicago and Boston with very low passenger load factors. The domestic route between London Heathrow and Belfast performed well with sustained business traveller demand, the group added.

IAG closed a dual-tranche senior unsecured bond issuance in the quarter, raising €1.2 billion, with €500 million maturing in 2025 and €700 million maturing in 2029. The group also signed a secured revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks for $1.75 billion, which is available to Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia, each of whom has a separate borrower limit within the overall facility.

IAG, which also owns Iberia and Vueling in Spain, said it reduced weekly cash burn to €175 million, a better performance than the €185 million a week it had previously guided for the period. The group also said it had strong liquidity of €10.5 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Separately, Air France-KLM is considering raising more capital to repair its battered balance sheet as the struggling carrier counts on a summer air-travel resurgence to stem losses. Equity and quasi-equity financial instruments are being studied, the airline said Thursday in a statement as it reported a wider first quarter operating loss of €1.2 billion.

Shareholders will be asked later this month to approve proposals that would potentially raise billions of euros. The action could help lower long-term debt that totalled €14.2 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Additional reporting: agencies