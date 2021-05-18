HSE being sued over €12m air ambulance contract

The HSE has been sued by a company that failed to secure a €12 million contract to provide air ambulance services.

The action is by Sere Holdings Ltd, which was informed in March it had been unsuccessful in its tender to provide the services.

The contract was awarded to IAS Medical Limited following a public tender process.

The four-year contract, due to commence in June, pays the service provider €3 million per year.

In its High Court action against the HSE, Sere claims there were several breaches of the public procurement rules arising from the decision to award the contract to the other company.

Among its complaints, Sere alleges its rival did not meet the minimum turnover requirements that would allow the HSE award it the contract.

It seeks declarations including that the decision to award the contract to the other party was unlawful.

It also wants an order suspending the operation of the contract and further seeks an order for damages.

At the Commercial Court this week, Mr Justice David Barniville admitted the action to the fast-track Commercial Court list.

There were no objections to the matter being entered to the list.

The judge said IAS medical may bring a motion seeking to be jointed to the case as a notice party if it wants.

The judge adjourned the case toJune..