Hotel operator Dalata appoints new corporate development director

Hotel operator Dalata Hotel Group has appointed a new corporate development director, with Shane Casserly taking up the role.

Mr Casserly’s appointment will be effective from January 1st 2020.

A graduate of University College Cork, Mr Casserly joined Dalata in March 2014 as head of strategy and development. A Chartered Accountant, he previously worked as head of development at Jurys Doyle Hotel Group and held senior positions with Ion Equity, Microsoft Europe and Musgrave Group.

“Shane has been a leading member of the executive team since 2014 and his appointment will further strengthen the Board as the next phase of the Company’s expansion into the UK gathers momentum,” said chairman John Hennessy.

Dalata has also changed its committee structures and individual non-executive directors responsibilities , establishing a committee with responsibility for oversight of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters chaired by Elizabeth McMeikan, who will be joined by Robert Dix and Stephen McNally. Ms McMeikan will also join the remuneration committee.

Meanwhile, John Hennessy will take up the role of chair of the nomination committee and Alf Smiddy will continue as senior independent director and non-executive director with responsibility for workforce engagement.

“The Board is very aware of the company’s responsibility for making a positive contribution to society, for managing its impact on the environment, and for governance matters. I believe that establishing a board committee with specific responsibility for overseeing these efforts and reporting on them to the board will provide leadership and demonstrate the priority given to ESG matters by Dalata,” said Mr Hennessy.