Hopes mount that Ryanair and Irish pilots can broker deal

Hopes are rising that mediator Kieran Mulvey can broker a resolution of the dispute between Ryanair and a group of its Irish pilots as talks enter their fourth day.

Ryanair and the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) - part of trade union Forsa - are meeting under Mr Mulvey’s chairmanship on Friday in a fresh bid to resolve a dispute that has led to five one-day strikes at the company.

Talks between the sides adjourned yesterday following three days of negotiations earlier this week.

An Ialpa-Forsa spokesman said that a “fair bit had been done” this week and added that Mr Mulvey was unlikely to have scheduled a fourth day if he did not believe the sides could make further progress.

It is understood that several sticking points remain, but the sides believe that it may be possible to resolve the six-week old dispute with a further day of talks.

Around 100 of Ryanair’s 350 Irish-based pilots have been in dispute with the airline over base transfers, promotions, leave and other issues tied to seniority.

Mr Mulvey stepped in this week as independent mediator following a proposal from Ryanair that Ialpa-Forsa accepted.

The union agreed to suspend strikes while mediation was under way. The pilots have staged five stoppages at the airline since July 11th.

Two meetings between the sides in the dispute’s early stages failed to make significant progress towards a resolution.