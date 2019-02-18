Honda to close UK car plant in 2022, risking 3,500 jobs

Japanese carmaker Honda is set to announce the closure of its Swindon car plant putting 3,500 jobs at risk, according to unconfirmed reports.

Sky News journalist Mark Kleinman, who broke the story, said on Twitter that the announcement by Honda could come on Tuesday, and that the plant was scheduled to close in 2022.

Spokesmen for Honda were not immediately available to comment on the report. However, the Press Association understands that politicians were being briefed on the situation on Monday afternoon.

Swindon North MP Justin Tomlinson said Honda’s decision to consolidate European market production in Japan was not as a result of Brexit.

Exclusive: Honda is planning to announce the permanent closure of its plant in Swindon in 2022 with the loss of 3500 jobs, and a threat to many more jobs in the company's supply chain. I'm told an announcement might come tomorrow. https://t.co/GRkAf2kZo3 — Mark Kleinman (@MarkKleinmanSky) February 18, 2019

He tweeted: “ Honda: RobertBuckland & I have already spoken to the Business Secretary & Honda. They are clear this is based on global trends and not Brexit as all European market production will consolidate in Japan in 2021.

“Working with Honda, Gov (led by the Business Secretary), staff and Unions there will be a taskforce set up to provide support for all staff (as we did when jobs were lost previously at Honda).

“ Honda will be consulting with all staff and there is not expected to be any job losses, or changes in production until 2021.”

Honda built just over 160,000 vehicles at its British factory last year, where it makes the Civic model, accounting for just over 10 per cent of Britain’s total output of 1.52 million cars.

The firm said last month that it will shut its British operations for six days in April to help it counter any border disruption from the Britain’s departure from the European Union.

It has also said it was preparing to front-load some production at its plant to ship overseas or build up inventories.

- PA