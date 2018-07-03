Holidaymakers await Tuesday’s vote by Ryanair pilots

Thousands of holidaymakers in Ireland will learn on Tuesday whether they face travel disruption with Ryanair pilots voting on taking industrial action for the first time.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) – part of trade union Fórsa – at the budget airline have been voting in a ballot for industrial action up to and including strike action in recent weeks in a row over seniority.

The vote closes on Tuesday, with the result likely to be known at some point during the day.

A vote for industrial action would leave it open to pilots to strike from next week, the peak of the holiday season when thousands of Irish people are likely to be travelling abroad.

Trade unions must give employers seven days’ notice if they intend to strike or take some other form of industrial action in a dispute.

If a stoppage were to go ahead it would be the first strike by Irish-based pilots at Ryanair.