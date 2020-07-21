High Court approves Nordic Aviation Capital's scheme with lenders

The High Court has approved a scheme of arrangement for Irish based aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital with its creditors.

Nordic Aviation Capital DAC sought to enter into the scheme with its lenders due to the dire effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry.

On Tuesday, Mr Justice David Barniville approved the scheme after being told more than 90 per cent of the different classes of the group’s creditors had approved the scheme.

Noting the level of approval and the lack of opposition to the proposal, the judge was satisfied he had the jurisdiction to make the order sought, giving international recognition of the scheme, and that the scheme was “fair and equitable.”

Aircraft

The NAC group of companies is the largest lessor of aircraft to regional airlines, and the fifth largest aircraft lessor in the world. It employs more than 100 people at its Limerick headquarters and owns approximately 500 aircraft.

Under the scheme, millions of euro in principal and interest payments due from NAC to its lenders regarding more than €5 billion of debt will be put on hold over the next six to 12 months.

Other aspects of the scheme include that NAC’s shareholders will inject a total of US$60m into the group, will reduce non essential expenditure and cut costs.

The group also will also eliminate an uncommitted proposed capital expenditure programme for 2020 to 2025 of US$5.7 billion.

Payments under a committed capital expenditure programme of US$1.5 billion will also be deferred.

Seeking orders under the Companies Act for the scheme’s approval, Lyndon MacCann SC, with Kelly Smith, for NAC, said there had been overwhelming creditor support for the scheme.

Well over 90 per cent of secured and non-secured creditors who had attended creditors meetings had voted in favour of the proposals in the scheme, he said.

No party had objected to the scheme, counsel added.

Creditors

James Doherty SC, who said he represented an “ad hoc group” of creditors who held just under 50 per cent of the group’s secured debt said none of his client’s opposed the scheme and just over 91 per cent had voted in favour of the proposal.

Brian Kennedy SC said he represented a group holding a total of 69 per cent of the NAC’s unsecured debt which had “unanimously supported the scheme”.

The court previously heard, unless the scheme got the go ahead, NAC feared it would run out of cash by the end of July.

The bulk of its customers had sought various concessions on its aircraft leasing agreements and the pandemic also resulted in a substantial decrease in the amount of money paid to the group, the court heard.