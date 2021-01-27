Hauliers going to France will need negative Covid-19 test from Thursday

Lorry drivers arriving in France from Ireland will have to produce evidence of a negative Covid-19 test from Thursday.

This follows a decision by the French government to introduce a mandatory Covid-19 requirement for all hauliers carrying goods on direct ferry routes from Ireland to France.

Hauliers will now be required to take a rapid antigen test – rather than the longer PCR test normally used to detect the virus – ahead of travelling to France.

The new testing protocol comes into force on the French side from Thursday and will apply to drivers travelling on any ferry leaving Ireland for France on Wednesday after 11pm, the Department of Transport said.

France had in recent days signalled it planned to adopt tougher containment measures to prevent the spread of the more infectious UK coronavirus strain from Ireland.

“The Department of Transport, in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Wexford County Council, is working extensively to finalise the opening of State-supported antigen testing facilities for hauliers,” the department said in a statement.

“These tests will be made available free of charge at dedicated testing sites near the ports of Dublin and Rosslare,” it said, noting tests will only be provided to hauliers who are travelling to France or other countries where a negative Covid-19 test is required for entry.

It said drivers also have the option of getting tested at the many private facilities around the country as long as these tests meet the French requirements, but these costs will not be covered by the State.

The department said it was liaising closely with the haulage industry and shipping sector with regard to the introduction of these new testing requirements for commercial vehicle drivers and would issue guidance directly to the haulage representative organisations and ferry operators.