Government to cut all EU countries from travel green list, Ryanair executive claims

No EU country will feature on tomorrow’s Government’s Covid-19 travel green list, TDs and senators heard on Wednesday.

Travellers from countries not on the controversial green list countries are told to self-isolate for two weeks after arriving here, creating a major barrier to tourists and business people coming to the Republic.

Eddie Wilson, Ryanair executive, told the Oireachtas Transport Committee on Wednesday that when the Government publishes its updated green list on Thursday, not one of the EU27 will be included.

“Tomorrow, when the green list comes out, they will be saying we’re closed to every country in Europe, ” he said.

Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein, which does not have an airport, are the remaining countries on the list, which stood at 14 when the Government published the first version in July. The list applies from the Monday after it is published.

Airlines and airports want the Government to adopt the EU’s proposed traffic light system, which grades countries as green, orange and red, according to their Covid-19 rates.

No restrictions

They argue that people arriving from green and orange countries should face no restrictions once they arrive, while those coming from red – high risk – regions, should show test results confirming they do not have the virus.

Cork and Dublin airports have lost €150 million this year, while DAA, the State company that runs both, has seen its debt double, according to the firm’s chief executive, Dalton Philips.

“Our sector has been demonised since this pandemic began,” he told politicians.

Sean Doyle, chief executive of Aer Lingus, warned that the Republic’s air routes to the rest the world were “gone”.