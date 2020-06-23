Government must axe Covid quarantine by next week – taskforce

The Government should axe its controversial Covid-19 quarantine on incoming passengers by next week, a State-appointed taskforce says.

Covid-19 travel restrictions require anyone travelling into the State from the EU and elsewhere to quarantine for 14 days. A report by the Taskforce for Aviation Recovery calls on the Government to clarify the quarantine rules to “facilitate” its lifting by July 1st.

“A 14-day quarantine period makes non-essential and discretionary travel challening, and inhibits business related travel, which is critical for the Irish economy,” the report says.

The task force admits that the Republic is “significantly behind” other EU member states in lifting Covid-19 travel restrictions, despite being as or more successful in containing the pandemic.

Industry figures have criticised the quarantine. Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary dimissed it as impossible to implement.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, appointed the task force, made up of representatives of aviation and Government.

Airline Aer Lingus and DAA, the company responsible for Cork and Dublin Airports, welcomed the report’s publication on Tuesday.