Germany recalls 100,000 Opel cars in diesel probe

Germany’s transport ministry issued a recall of nearly 100,000 Opel cars on Monday, just hours after the carmaker’s headquarters was raided by authorities on suspicion that some of its diesel-engine cars were equipped with software designed to manipulate emissions.

Opel, which said it is “fully co-operating with the authorities,” acknowledged that public prosecutors from Frankfurt searched its headquarters in Ruesselsheim, near the Frankfurt airport, along with its factory in Kaiserslautern, in south-west Germany. It said it could not comment on details but reaffirmed that its “vehicles comply with the applicable regulations.

The transport ministry said in a statement that the illegal “defeat device” software was discovered earlier this year. It was seeking to recall Cascada, Insignia and Zafira models across Europe.

Since the Volkswagen diesel scandal first emerged three years ago, other German carmakers including Daimler have been forced to recall cars.

In prior statements Opel has acknowledged that its engine control units were programmed to shut off at certain temperatures, but it said such practices were fully compliant with the law.

Opel was purchased by French carmaker PSA last year, from General Motors, for €1.3 billion. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018