Gatwick Airport to cut up to 600 jobs amid travel slump

Gatwick Airport, Britain’s second largest airport, said it is to axe up to 600 jobs, or 24 per cent of its workforce, because of the travel slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gatwick, which is owned by VINCI Airports and Global Infrastructure Partners, said in a statement on Wednesday that it was only operating about 20 per cent of last year’s flights and would now start formal consultations on job cuts.

Vinci acquired control of Gatwick Airport for 32.9 billion in 2018, when it bought a 50.1 per cent stake in the London hub.

- Reuters