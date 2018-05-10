‘Game of Thrones’ worth £30m a year to North’s tourism sector

Fans of Game of Thrones who visit Northern Ireland specifically to see the likes of the Kingsroad or Winterfell in person could be worth about £30 million (€34 million) a year to the local economy, according to latest tourism statistics.

Tourism NI estimates that about 120,000 Game of Thrones visitors came to Northern Ireland in 2016 to see where the battles between good and evil unfolded.

Rosemarie McHugh, Tourism NI’s director of product development, said the fantasy blockbuster, which has become one of the most watched television series in the world, has been “transformative” for screen tourism in Northern Ireland and had also helped to set the North apart from its competition globally.

“Although the final season airs in 2019, we are confident that our tourism journey and association with Game of Thrones will continue far beyond that,” Ms McHugh said.

“Our industry has responded to this opportunity with the creation of tours, experiences and events related to the show, but demand is there for more. We look forward to continuing to work with our industry to develop visitor experiences that equal the power and excitement that HBO has brought to our screens.”