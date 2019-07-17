Former Aer Lingus chief Stephen Kavanagh joins board of Chinese aircraft lessor

Former Aer Lingus chief executive, Stephen Kavanagh, is joining the board of Irish-based Chinese-owned aircraft lessor, CDB Aviation.

Dublin-based CDB, part of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co, owns 226 craft, manages a further five and has committed to buy another 196. The company struck $3.2 billion worth of deals last year.

CDB said on Wednesday that it had appointed Mr Kavanagh as a non-executive director to its board.

Mr Kavanagh stepped down as Aer Lingus chief executive last year following a 30-year career with the Irish airline, much of it spent in senior roles.

These included chief strategy and planning officer, chief commercial officer and corporate planning director.

While he was chief executive, Aer Lingus grew revenues by one third to more than €2 billion.

He also oversaw its sale to International Consolidated Airlines’ Group. Mr Kavanagh remained on the Aer Lingus board as a non-executive director.

Peter Chang, CDB’s chief executive, said that the company was “thrilled” to welcome Mr Kavanagh to its board.

“Stephen’s demonstrated track record in the airline sector will be a strong addition to our board and will further propel the growth and globalisation of our platform,” he said.