Ford, Jaguar to shed thousands of jobs across Europe

Ford will shed thousands of jobs at its European operations in a bid to return the business to profitability in a broad restructuring that doesn’t rule out shutting down production plants.

Seperately, Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is also set to announce “substantial” job cuts in the thousands” , as the company faces double-digit drops in demand in China and a slump in sales for diesel cars in Europe.

Brexit represents a particular challenge for European carmakers because of the close ties between the UK and the continent.

Ford has struggled with an aging model lineup and a contracting market in the UK, its biggest in Europe, which is in store for further disruption from Brexit. The manufacturer - employing some 54,000 workers across the region mainly in Germany, the UKand Spain - plans to cull less profitable models from its lineup and review its joint venture in Russia. In America, the company is already dropping several sedans.

Ford last year kicked off a company-wide $11 billion restructuring after both Europe and Asia swung to losses and costs to invest in electric and self-driving vehicles mount. Like many other carmakers, it has warned it won’t meet its forecasts for 2018, and chief executive Jim Hackett jettisoned a goal to reach an 8 per cent profit margin by 2020.

The company, which didn’t specify the number of jobs it plans to cut, will seek to reduce European staff through voluntary measures as far as possible, the manufacturer said in a statement.

The review also includes “rescaling the footprint of the business” with Ford reviewing the efficiency of its plants.

Ford has already said it will cease production at a plant in Bordeaux, France and has started labor talks at the Saarlouis factory in Germany after a decision to end production of the C-MAX compact van.

Ford’s European business relies on models like the recently revamped Fiesta and Focus hatchbacks. The division reported a $245 million loss during the third quarter, widening from $192 million a year earlier.

Jaguar, which swung to a loss of £354 million between April and September and had already in 2018 cut around 1,000 roles in Britain, shut its Solihull plant for two weeks and announced a three-day week at its Castle Bromwich site. The Tata Motors-owned company has unveiled plans to cut costs and improve cash flows by £2.5 billion including “reducing employment costs and employment levels.”

The announcement on job losses will be substantial, affecting managerial, research, sales, design,” said a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Production-line staff will not be affected “at this stage,” said the source.

The company employs nearly 40,000 people in Britain and has been boosting its workforce at new plants in China and Slovakia in recent years.

JLR, which became Britain’s biggest carmaker in 2016, had been on course to build around 1 million vehicles by the turn of the decade, but output in 2018 looks set to have fallen as sales in the first eleven months dropped 4.4 per cent. Sales in China between July and September fell by 44 per cent, the biggest slump of any market, turning the country from its biggest sales market to its smallest.

