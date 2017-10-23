Flybe’s Dublin-Southend flights take off at weekend

Regional airline Flybe launches its Dublin-to-London Southend service at the weekend.

Flybe announced several weeks ago that it planned to begin flying from the capital to Southend, located 40 miles outside London in Essex.

Stobart Air, which also operates the Aer Lingus Regional services between Ireland and Britain, will fly the route on the airline’s behalf.

The flights start on October 29th and will take off three times a day. There are some seats available at €24.99 and €29.99, but most are significantly higher than that.

The new route is part Stobart Air’s three-year growth strategy. This includes investing €25 million, hiring 60 new staff and adding two new Embraer jets to its fleet.

These new craft will operate the new routes from London Southend airport. Stobart Air’s parent, the London-listed Stobart transport group, owns the airport.