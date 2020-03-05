Flybe collapses as last-ditch talks on government bailout fail

British airline Flybe went into administration after the failure of last-ditch talks on a government bailout and pressure from the coronavirus outbreak left the country’s biggest domestic carrier with no alternative.

“As a result of insolvency proceedings, Flybe has ceased to trade and is no longer able to fly or accept bookings,” administrator EY said in a statement Thursday. “Unfortunately it has been necessary to make the majority of the workforce redundant.”

Flybe, owned by the Connect Airways group that includes Virgin Atlantic Airways, staved off liquidation in January only after the government came out in support of state intervention and its owners injected extra cash. It was seeking to secure a £100 million state loan intended to keep it afloat through a restructuring programme, and cuts to the UK flight tax in this month’s budget, people familiar with the matter said.

However, prospects for a turnaround dimmed as the coronavirus outbreak swept the globe, leading to a sharp pullback in travel. While Exeter-based Flybe’s owners were seeking to gauge whether a virus-related bailout might be possible, no agreement could be reached.

Flybe’s website wasn’t working Thursday morning.

“We are deeply disappointed that Flybe has been unable to secure a viable basis for its continuing operations and has therefore entered administration,” Virgin Atlantic said in a statement. “Despite the efforts of all involved to turn the airline around, not least the people of Flybe, the impact of Covid-19 on Flybe’s trading means that the consortium can no longer commit to continued financial support.”

The Department for Transport said government staff would be on hand at affected UK airports to assist passengers. It said the majority of Flybe routes are served by different transport options and that bus and train operators have been asked to accept Flybe tickets. It also asked other airlines to offer reduced rescue fares.

“We are working closely with industry to minimise any disruption to routes operated by Flybe, including by looking urgently at how routes not already covered by other airlines can be re-established by the industry,” Department for Transport spokesman Jack Short said in a statement. “Flybe’s financial difficulties were longstanding and well documented and pre-date the outbreak.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced a rescue of Flybe on January 14th, saying the airline provided vital connections to economically challenged parts of Britain, many of them lacking adequate rail links. The move was criticised by other carriers, which said the company shouldn’t be propped up by the state, and green campaigners seeking a clampdown on the industry’s CO2 emissions.

Virgin and co-owners Stobart Group and private-equity firm Cyrus Capital together promised about £30 million in funds, on top of £110 million committed after they bought Flybe in 2019 for £2.2 million.

Flybe was also able to defer some outstanding taxes, but the vital loan, air passenger duty reform and other measures such as state support for specific routes were left subject to further negotiation. In particular, the government stressed that any funding would be on purely commercial terms, something that was expected to prove a sticking point given the airline’s losses.

Flybe, which employs 2,400 people, has struggled for years with the narrow margins on regional routes, where demand is lower, together with fluctuating fuel prices and uncertainty around Brexit. The coronavirus compounded its woes, as demand for travel slumped worldwide and airlines cut capacity in an effort to contain the outbreak.

“This is a sad day for UK aviation and we know that Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its employees and customers,” UK Civil Aviation Authority chief executive Richard Moriarty said in a statement. – Bloomberg