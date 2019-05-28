Flybe chief executive to leave airline mid-July

The boss of Flybe is to leave the airline following its sale to rival operators for just £2.2 million.

Christine Ourmieres-Widener has decided to step down from her role as chief executive of Flybe Limited on July 15th, the company said on Tuesday.

Her departure comes two months after shareholders approved the sale of the business to Connect Airways, a consortium comprising Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Air and Cyrus Capital, for only 1p per share.

Flybe director Jonathan Peachey hailed Ms Ourmieres-Widener for her “tireless efforts to safeguard the future for the customers and communities who rely on Flybe, as well as the company’s employees, its pension fund members and its creditors”.

The price attached to the airline was called “disappointingly low” by Flybe ahead of a vote in March, but investors were warned that failing to pass the deal would result in steps being taken to wind-up its operations.

Ms Ourmieres-Widener became CEO of Flybe in January 2017. – PA