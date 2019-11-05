Fishy Fishy restaurant in Kinsale serves up tasty profits

Pre-tax profits at TV chef Martin Shanahan’s popular Fishy Fishy restaurant in Kinsale last year doubled to €429,279.

Accounts just filed by Kinsale Gourmet Store Ltd show that accumulated profits at the company last year increased from €2.046 million to €2.418 million. The company achieved a pretax profit of €429,279, up from €211,228 in 2017.

The cash pile at the well-known Kinsale restaurant company increased from €421,074 to €471,928 at the end of December last. The value of the company’s fixed assets increased from €3.37m to €3.55m last year.

In 2015, Mr Shanahan added an extension to his renowned restaurant in the Cork coastal town and the investment continued to pay dividends last year.

Mr Shanahan established Fishy Fishy in 2006 and it has a capacity for 160 customers, with seating for 90 patrons downstairs, 40 upstairs and 30 outside.

Renumeration

Directors’ pay fell last year from €221,836 to €142,035, made up of €119,453 in remuneration and €22,582 in pension payments. The award-winning restaurant is run by Martin and his wife, Marie Shanahan.

The pair opened their original Kinsale Gourmet Store in 1990. The success of the fish shop and deli led them to expand the business and culminated in the opening of Fishy Fishy.

In 2009 Martin embarked on his first venture into television, filming the first of a successful series of television programmes, Martin’s Mad About Fish.