Fórsa to represent Ryanair cabin crew hired through agencies

Trade union Fórsa has won the right to represent Ryanair cabin crew hired by agencies Crewlink and Workforce.

Fórsa, which already represents directly-employed Irish-based Ryanair pilots and cabin crew, has been in talks with both agencies in recent months.

The union confirmed on Wednesday that it had signed a deal with Crewlink and Workforce giving it sole rights to negotiate for Ryanair cabin crew employed by both agencies.

The deal means that the union now has the right to negotiate for all Ryanair cabin crew, irrespective of whether or not the airline directly employs them.

Fórsa official Ashley Connolly said the agreement marked the first step towards collective bargaining for Irish-based cabin crew.

“We’ve already commenced discussions with Ryanair on an agenda of items drawn up in consultation with cabin crew members,” she said.

“As these items are developed into more detailed proposals, we’ll bring the same agenda to our discussions in the two agencies.”