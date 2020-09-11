Fáilte Ireland director’s punishment does not fit the crime

As with Cawley before O’Donoghue, the bigger mistake lay in the State’s travel rules

Mark Paul

Breege O’Donoghue: one of the best and most respected corporate directors in Ireland. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

Breege O’Donoghue: one of the best and most respected corporate directors in Ireland. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

Something sits uneasily about the resignation this week of Fáilte Ireland director, the veteran former Penneys/Primark executive Breege O’Donoghue, just because she visited her Spanish holiday home this summer. Politically, it may be just about possible to justify it. But politics is a brutal business.

People, in all their flaws, are often trampled beneath its brutality. It is worth occasionally stopping to think about this and to ask ourselves if we are on the right track as a society. And as people.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.