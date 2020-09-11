Fáilte Ireland director’s punishment does not fit the crime

Something sits uneasily about the resignation this week of Fáilte Ireland director, the veteran former Penneys/Primark executive Breege O’Donoghue, just because she visited her Spanish holiday home this summer. Politically, it may be just about possible to justify it. But politics is a brutal business.

People, in all their flaws, are often trampled beneath its brutality. It is worth occasionally stopping to think about this and to ask ourselves if we are on the right track as a society. And as people.