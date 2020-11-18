Examiner appointed to Norwegian Air companies

Troubled airline Norwegian Air has sought protection from creditors in the Irish courts in a bid to rescue the group.

Mr Justice Michael Quinn appointed accountant Kieran Wallace as interim examiner to Irish-based Norwegian Air International Ltd, Arctic Aviation Assets DAC and three other companies on Wednesday.

The court also granted the five companies protection from creditors. The case is due back before Justice Quinn on December 7th.

Norway’s government last week ruled out further aid for the airline group. On Wednesday Norwegian Air Shuttle confirmed that its Irish subsidiaries would as the High Court here for protection from creditors and for the appointment of an examiner.

Assets

“Norwegian has chosen an Irish process since its aircraft assets are held in Ireland. Norwegian has taken this decision in the interest of its stakeholders,” a statement said.

The Irish registered companies involved include Norwegian Air International and Arctic Aviation Assets.