EU approves €26m in aid for State’s airports

Airports will share €26 million in Government Covid-19 compensation after EU officials approved the plan on Wednesday.

The Government plans to compensate the Republic’s airports for losses suffered during the State’s initial efforts to contain the virus between April and June last year.

The European Commission confirmed that it has approved the proposal under its state aid rules, paving the way for a €26 million total payout to airports that handled more than 1 million passengers in 2019.

“Under this measure, these operators can be compensated for the net losses suffered during the period between April 1st and June 30th, 2020 as a result of the restrictive measures implemented by the Irish authorities in order to contain the spread of coronavirus,” said the commission.

Appropriate

It added that officials found the measure was necessary, “appropriate and proportionate” to remedy the serious disturbance suffered by the Irish economy as a consequence of Government measures to curb Covid-19’s spread.

The aid includes three measures: compensation for damage to airports’ business, up to €1.8 million in grants to each airport and cash to cover fixed costs.

State-owned Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports will benefit from the scheme as all three handled more than one million passengers in 2019.

EU laws ban state aid for business where it distorts normal commercial competition, but allow for exceptions.