ESB introduces charges for its fast electric car chargers

ESB has unveiled pricing for its electric car public charging network, with both subscription and pay as you go models available.

The scheme will introduce fees for its fast chargers initially, with users paying for use of the the 50kW from November 18th. The 150kW High Power hubs, which are due to be introduced next year, will be added to the fee paying subscriptions next.

More than 50 High Power Charging Hubs are set to be introduced on motorway and national road sites, with the capability of charging between two and eight vehicles at once, and giving up to 100km of electric driving range in about six minutes.

The standard (22kW AC) network will remain free while the network is upgraded, ESB said.

The introduction of fees for use of the public network is part of a €20 million expansion of the public network.

Two price plans will be available for fast chargers, with pay as you go charged at 33c per kWh, and membership that will cost €5 per month with a reduced fee of 29c per kW. Drivers who sign up before the end of November will have the monthly fee waived for 12 months.

“If like most EV (electric vehicle) drivers, you do most of your charging at home, where it is cheapest and most convenient, then you’ll keep paying for the energy you use as you already do,” Niall Hogan, head of ESB ecars told Morning Ireland.

“What we are really talking about is the fast charging network. We have about 70 of those chargers around the country, and we have a flexible price plan to suit how little or how often people use the public charging network.”

Mr Hogan said some electric car drivers will want to use the public charging network to top up “occasionally” or if on longer journeys.

“In all cases, they’ll offer substantial savings compared to the cost of fueling an equivalent petrol or diesel car,” he said.

ESB previously attempted to introduce charges from the start of 2016, and has since missed a second deadline to introduce charging for the network. The latets move will be a boost for rivals such as Ionity, a pan EU charge network, which has multiple fast chargers on the M8 and M11, and EasyGo, which has some chargers at locations such as Kinnegad Monaghan Town, who will no longer have to compete with free ESB points for customers.