Emirates appoints McDonald to head Irish cargo operation

Airline Emirates has appointed Eimear McDonald as head of its local freight division, Irish Skycargo.

Emirates flies four times a week from Dublin to Dubai using Boeing 777s, which can carry 25 tonnes of cargo.

The airline regularly ships pharmaceuticals, food, dairy, medical equipment and other products from here to the Middle and Far East.

Experience

Dublin native Ms McDonald joins Emirates from transport business Rhenus Air & Ocean. She helped establish cargo offices at Dublin Airport for both Singapore Airlines and Airbridge International.

Ms McDonald has also held senior roles in Aer Lingus, Lufthansa and UPS. She was appointed vice president of the Irish Air Cargo Institute in 2020.

Jeffrey Van Haeften, Emirates vice president, cargo commercial Europe and global sales, said the Irish division would continue to play a key role as markets reopen.

“The appointment of Eimear McDonald is a move that strengthens our highly experienced team on the ground in Ireland, which is led by country manager, Enda Corneille, ” he said.