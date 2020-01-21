EasyJet sees improvement in first half on robust demand for flights

British low-cost airline EasyJet said its first-half performance would improve from last year as robust demand for flights helped it upgrade its forecast for revenue per seat.

EasyJet on Tuesday said it now expected first-half revenue per seat to increase by mid to high single digits, compared to a previous forecast for it to rise by low to mid single digits.

Reporting on the three months to December 31st, the airline also said its first-half headline pretax loss would narrow from last year, on strong demand for travel during its quieter winter period. It tends to make most of its profit in summer. – Reuters