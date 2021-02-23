EasyJet sales quadruple as UK outlines return to air travel

EasyJet ticket sales more than quadrupled in the hours after UK prime minister Boris Johnson outlined a roadmap for a return to air travel.

Bookings for flights from the UK jumped 337 per cent after Johnson said Monday that international trips may restart as soon as May 17th. Sales of package holidays soared 630 per cent, the low-cost carrier said.

While the uptick represents only several hours of sales, it validates optimism for customer demand waiting to be unleashed over the crucial summer season.

Shares of carriers like EasyJet, Ryanair Holdings and British Airways owner IAG that have a large UK presence advanced on Monday after the plan to gradually reopen the economy was announced.

“We have consistently seen that there is pent up demand for travel,” EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

“This surge in bookings shows that this signal from the government that it plans to reopen travel has been what UK consumers have been waiting for.”

Sunny spots such as Malaga, Alicante and Palma in Spain, Faro in Portugal and the Greek island of Crete are among top destinations, EasyJet said. While travel may reopen sooner, August is the most popular time frame. – Bloomberg