EasyJet plans to trim expansion in 2020 to bolster fares

EasyJet said it will trim expansion next year in an effort to bolster fares and months ended September 30th, Europe’s second-biggest discount airline said Tuesday.

The capacity increase in fiscal 2020 will be at the lower end of an historic 3 per cent to 8 per cent range, down from 10 per cent in the 12 months ended September 30th, Europe’s second-biggest discount airline said Tuesday.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement forward book for the first half of fiscal 2020 are “reassuring” and slightly ahead of last year.

The company reported a 2019 pretax profit of £427 million, down from £578 million a year earlier. It said last month the figure would be in a £420 million and £430 million range.

Passenger numbers increased by 8.6 per cent to 96.1 million. EasyJet hasn’t given up on growth and recently bought a batch of operating slots at London Gatwick Airport in a deal worth more than £30 million.

Mr Lundgren said that from today EasyJet will become the first carrier in the world to make all flights net zero carbon by offsetting emissions across its network. – Bloomberg