Easing of travel curbs ‘too little too late’ warns Aer Lingus chief

The easing of Covid travel curbs next month could be “too little, too late” to restore routes and jobs, Aer Lingus chief executive, Lynn Embleton warned politicians on Tuesday.

Addressing the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications, Ms Embleton said recent events had dampened the airline’s optimism about Government plans to re-open travel on July 19th.

“It’s looking too little too late to really have a significant bounce that will get us onto the right path to restoring connectivity and jobs,” she said.

She also told members that Aer Lingus’s decision to close its Shannon Airport base was meant to foster its ability to restore flights.

“We will not be reversing that decision, it’s the right decision to get Aer Lingus flying, generating cash and generating jobs,” Ms Embleton stressed.

However, she added that closing the base did not mean withdrawing from Shannon. “We want to fly to the regions,” the airline chief added.