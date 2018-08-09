Dutch Ryanair pilots to join strikes on Friday

Ryanair is facing strikes in five countries on Friday after the airline’s attempt to halt a walkout by Dutch pilots failed.

The Dutch pilots will join colleagues in Ireland, Belgium, Sweden and Germany on the picket lines for a 24-hour stoppage.

The airline has cancelled 396 flights as a result of the strikes, including 20 in the Republic, where it has reaccommodated or refunded affected passengers.

However, Ryanair said that all flights to and from Holland would operate as scheduled on Friday August 10th as “Ryanair pilots have decided to work”.

The airline had earlier asked a Dutch court to block the planned strike arguing that it was not given sufficient notice of the stoppage.

However, the court ruled in favour of pilot union, VNV Dutch Alpa, meaning that the strike will go ahead.