Dublin whitewater rafting plan a scapegoat for all of the country's ills

Decent ideas occasionally can be drowned in a tsunami of well-meaning but overwrought criticism. It only takes a few key people to oppose something, a negative narrative develops and gets entrenched, and before you know it the idea is gone, dead, buried under a pile of scorn and mockery.

That is what appears to be happening to the proposal by Dublin City Council to build a whitewater rafting facility in the river Liffey at George’s Dock and Custom House Quay in the north inner city. The scale and emotional depth of the near-hysterical opposition to it suggests there is more going on here than simply lots of people separately reaching a similar conclusion that it is a bad idea.