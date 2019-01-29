Dublin’s top earning Airbnb property pulls in €230,000 a year

Dublin’s top earning Airbnb property is now pulling in more than €200,000 a year from short-term lets, as new figures show no decline in listings on the platform despite Government plans to restrict its use through new regulations.

Last October, the Government sought to tighten the rules around short-term lettings in a bid to boost housing supply. It announced new rules which will require hosts of entire properties on platforms such as Airbnb seek planning permission to let their properties for three months or more.

However these new rules, which are due to come into effect on June 1st of this year, appear to have had little impact thus far to restrict the growth of short-term rentals in Dublin.

Revenue

Figures from aggregator AirDNA, which need to be treated slightly cautiously as they are unofficial, reveal that the Dublin Airbnb market is now worth about €10 million a month in the low season, rising to almost €17 million during the summer. This would pitch annual revenues collected by Airbnb landlords at about €120 million to €200 million a year.

This Georgian house in Portobello has seven bedrooms.

The median monthly revenue is currently €1,997 for an entire property, or €880 for a room, falling to €1,143 for the lowest 25th percentile, and rising to €4,664 for the top 90th. Revenue for this top cohort reached a peak of €6,249 a month during the summer of 2018.

While Airbnb said its average Irish host earned about €3,500 a year in 2017, figures from AirDNA show that the earnings for the top properties in Dublin can be significantly more.

The biggest earner, at estimated revenues of about €230,000 a year, is a six bed townhouse close to St Stephen’s Green in Dublin’s city centre which can accomodate 15 people. It had an average daily rate of €1,000, according to AirDNA, while the figures suggest that the townhouse is booked for about 230 nights a year, or almost eight months. Dublin has an overall occupancy rate of about 61 per cent.

A seven-bedroom property in Portobello is another significant earner, also bringing in more than €200,000 a year, for its seven bedrooms.

Popular

Many of the properties earning the most money on the site are firmly targeting the groups market, and are in fact a number of apartments linked together.

For example the second most lucrative “property”, which brings in about €218,000 a year, consists of five separate units in the same apartment building in Temple Bar. With accommodation for 16 and an average daily rate of €1,010 (or €62.50 per person), it would appear to be popular with students and hen parties, based on the comments.

There’s room for 16 guests at this Airbnb in Dublin’s city centre.

Similarly, another lucrative let, with annual revenue of €206,622 a year, is a four-apartment unit in Dun Laoghaire, which can accommodate 16 guests. It has an average nightly rate of €629, or less than €40 per guest if fully occupied.

The figures also show no decline since the Government announced the restrictions back in October. According to AirDNA, there were about 6,228 active rentals for the capital on the platform in December, up by 1.4 per cent on the same period in 2017.

And many of these listings are for apartments or houses, rather than a room in a shared house; according to AirDNA about 3,000, or 58 per cent of all listings are for entire properties.