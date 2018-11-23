Dublin’s newest hotel opens on Grand Canal

Dublin’s newest hotel opened on Friday, offering 189 bedrooms on the banks of the capital’s Grand Canal, following a €40 million investment.

The four-star Clayton hotel Charlemont, near Portobello in Dublin 8, is built across three 18th century Georgian buildings with an additional four-storey building linked by an atrium.

The 24 month build by the State’s largest hotel group, Dalata, has resulted in the creation of 100 jobs.

Aside from the rooms, the hotel has a fitness suite, two restaurants and six meeting rooms.

“Today is an exciting day for the team at Clayton hotel Charlemont,” said the hotel’s general manager, Lynn Cawley.

“Careful consideration has been taken into creating this beautiful hotel. From honouring the heritage of the Georgian Buildings to adding new architecture to the Dublin city landscape, Clayton Hotel Charlemont is a truly unique hotel.”

In March, Dalata acquired 38 Charlemont Street, a small site adjacent to its Clayton Hotel, for about €500,000. The group submitted plans for a cafe and two additional bedrooms to adjoin its hotel.

The listed company recently opened a new Maldron hotel on the corner of Kevin Street, close to St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin. It is understood that occupancy rates in the property breached the 90 per cent mark in both September and October.

Dalata controls about a fifth of Dublin’s hotel stock. About a quarter of its capacity is in the UK, while the rest is spread around different regions of Ireland, where its revenues are growing at more than 8 per cent annually.