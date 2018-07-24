Dublin’s Morgan hotel opens after €15m facelift

The Morgan hotel on Dublin’s Fleet Street has reopened following a €15 million refurbishment.

The city centre hotel closed earlier this year to accommodate a full interior redesign and the addition of a fifth floor. The newly refurbished hotel has added 39 bedrooms to bring the total to 129 rooms.

The hotel, which first opened in 2001, also has a new lobby lounge and restaurant.

It is owned by MHL, whose other Irish hotels include the InterContinental Dublin, The Spencer and Trinity City hotels, the Hilton, The Beacon and The Westin.

Separately, the Hotel Ibis Dublin, which is located just off the Red Cow roundabout has been sold to Propiteer Ibis Red Cow Limited for a price in excess of €14 million.

The recently refurbished 150-bedroom hotel, which was sold subject to an existing franchise agreement with Accor, will continue to be successfully managed by Interstate Hotels and Resorts.

The seller was advised on the transaction by JLL, William Fry and Grant Thornton. while DWF and Roberts Nathan advised the purchaser.