Dublin Port accounts for two-thirds of vessel arrivals, half of goods handled

Dublin Port accounted for nearly two thirds (64 per cent) of all vessel arrivals in Irish ports and more than half of the total tonnage of goods handled in the third quarter of last year, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The seven main Irish ports handled 12.4 million tonnes of goods in the third quarter, a 5.7 per cent decrease year on year. The figures suggested the tonnage of goods handled decreased in two of the five traffic categories in the third quarter, with the largest decrease in dry bulk goods (-22 per cent).

The number of vessels arriving in the seven main Irish ports decreased by 176 (5.2 per cent).

Britain and Northern Ireland accounted for 44.2 per cent of the total tonnage of goods handled in the main ports by region of trade while other EU countries accounted for one third of the trade.