Dublin airport runway contract awarded to Roadbridge joint venture

The construction contract for Dublin airport’s new north runway has been awarded to a joint venture comprising Irish civil engineering firm Roadbridge and Spanish infrastructure giant FCC Construccion.

Preparatory site works for the 3.1km runway are expected to commence immediately with groundworks scheduled to commence in January.

Construction of the runway is due to be completed in early 2021 and DAA, formerly Dublin Airport Authority, said it will lead to the creation of 31,200 new jobs and an estimated €2.2 billion in additional economic activity by 2043.

The contract includes building 306,000 square metres of new runway and taxiways, and 6km of new internal airport roads, as well as installing new drainage and pollution controls, 7.5km of electrical cable, and more than 2,000 new runway and taxiway lights.

About 300 construction jobs will be created onsite during the project, with hundreds more expected in sub-supply firms’ offsite.

The new runway will be located almost 1.7km to the north of the existing runway at Dublin airport. DAA said it will be built at no cost to the State.

“North runway is an essential project for Ireland, as it will position the country for future economic growth for many decades to come,” said chief executive Dalton Philips.

(It) isn’t Dublin’s new runway; it is Ireland’s new runway and it will boost the performance of Irish tourism, trade and foreign direct investment in a post-Brexit world,” he added.

A parallel runway has been planned at Dublin airport since the late 1960s and the land needed for it has been in DAA’s ownership for decades. The first planning application for the north runway was submitted in December 2004 with permission granted in August 2007. The project was put on hold a year later though due to the economic downturn and only revised just over two years ago.

DAA said earlier this year it intends to spend €900 million by 2023 on expanding the airport so that it can handle millions of additional passengers. This includes the investment in the new runway as well as on new piers and aircraft stands.

Founded in 1967, Limerick-based Roadbridge has extensive experience in delivering major infrastructural programmes. Among the recent projects is has worked on include the Grangegorman campus, the Limerick tunnel Facebook’s new data centre in Clonee and the soon-to-open Centre Parcs in Longford.

FCC Construcción meanwhile has specific airport infrastructure experience, having worked on projects such as the third runway and new T4 terminal at the Madrid Barajas International airport. It is currently part of an international consortium to develop the new Mexico City International airport.