Dublin Airport owner challenges cut to passenger charges

Dublin Airport owner DAA is challenging a ruling by regulators to cut passenger charges to €7.87 a-head from next year.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR), which sets the fees Dublin Airport charges airlines for passengers, ruled in October that DAA should cut the levy to an average of €7.87 a-passenger over the five years to 2024.

State-owned DAA confirmed on Friday that it has appealed the ruling. The company said that it this week asked Shane Ross, Minister for Transport Tourism and Sport, to appoint an appeal panel to consider its challenge.

“The regulator’s decision contained material flaws in relation to issues such as passenger forecasts and elements of capital spending which were disallowed,” a DAA statement said.

The law governing how Dublin Airport’s charges are set allows DAA appeal the commission’s ruling to a panel appointed by the minister.

An appeal could take several months. The CAR’s Cathy Mannion said in October that the new charges would apply while any challenge was under way, so the fees will fall in line with the ruling next month.

DAA maintains that it cannot pay for a planned €2 billion expansion of Dublin Airport, needed to allow it handle up to 40 million passengers a-year by 2030, if the charges are cut to this level.

It had wanted to be allowed keep the charges at €9.65 a-head, the maximum it was allowed charge in 2018, over the next five years to allow it raise the cash needed for the work.

The company maintained that airlines supported this when DAA put it to them last year. However, both Aer Lingus and Ryanair, its biggest customers, subsequently said that the levy should be cut.