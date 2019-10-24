Dublin Airport faces 11% cut in passenger charges after CAR ruling

Dublin Airport faces an 11 per cent cut in its passenger charges to an average of €7.87 over the next five years, following a ruling a by regulators on Thursday.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR), which sets the fees that the airport charges airlines for the passengers they fly from the airport, will cut the levy to €7.50 a head over the next two years.

This will increase to a maximum – or cap – of €7.88 in 2022, €8.12 the following year and to €8.32 in 20204. “This is an 11 per cent reduction to the 2019 price cap of €8.81,” the CAR said.

Dublin Airport owner DAA said it was “hugely disappointed” at the news. The State company had wanted to be allowed to charge €9.65, its 2018 cap, to fund a €2 billion expansion to cater for an expected increase in passengers to 40 million from around 30 million.

“Dublin Airport’s prices are already 30-40 per cent lower than its European peers and the regulator’s decision will mean Dublin’s prices will now be almost 60 per cent lower than the EU market price,” said DAA chief executive Dalton Philips.

Maximum of €9.30

The company also points out that airlines now pay a maximum of €9.30, not €8.81, which means that it faces an 18 per cent cut.

Aer Lingus, one of Dublin’s two biggest airline customers, welcomed the news.

“At the average pricing level of €7.87 in the final price determination, the Dublin Airport capital investment programme can be financed and delivered in full and is capable of being implemented as a matter of urgency,” said chief executive, Sean Doyle.