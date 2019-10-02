Dublin Airport expansion will hit other gateways, report finds

Dublin Airport’s expansion will hit other Irish gateways’ ability to maintain routes and passengers, according to a report commissioned by chambers of commerce in the Shannon region.

The report, by Denmark’s Copenhagen Economics, says that Dublin’s growth will prevent other airports from acting as catalysts for regional development, part of the Project Ireland development plan.

Commissioned by Limerick Chamber, with the backing of Shannon, Ennis and Galway chambers, the document, The Assessment of Aviation Policy as a Driver of Economic Development in West and Mid-West of Ireland, focuses on the challenges faced by Shannon Airport.

State aid

It recommends that the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross, assess the number of regional airports eligible for State aid. Shannon does not currently qualify for this.

The authors maintain that this would allow airports outside Dublin to compete on more equal terms.