Dublin Airport could generate €18.6bn for economy as a transatlantic hub

Dublin Airport’s development as a transatlantic hub could create almost 34,000 jobs and boost the economy by €18.6 billion over the next 15 years, according to a new report by Aer Lingus and EY.

Separately, Aer Lingus announced on Wednesday that it will begin flying from Dublin to Minneapolis St Paul in the US and Montreal in Canada next year.

The report, commissioned by the airline from accountants EY, concludes that developing Dublin as an airport where passengers can transfer between European and North American services would create 33,950 jobs and add €18.6 billion to the Republic’s gross domestic product over 15 years.

EY’s calculations are based on Dublin attracting an extra five million transfer passengers a year by 2033.

Mr Kavanagh noted that Aer Lingus has supported the development of Dublin as a hub since this became part of the Government’s national aviation strategy.

“Today’s report clearly demonstrates very significant economic benefits to Ireland which would flow from the development of such infrastructure,” he said.

Dalton Philips, chief executive of DAA, recently confirmed that the State airports company intends spending €900 million on extending piers and aircraft stands, along with other measures designed to develop Dublin Airport as a transatlantic hub.