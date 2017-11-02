Dublin Aerospace to create 150 new jobs

Aircraft maintenance specialist to boost workforce to 350 in expansion

Barry O'Halloran

Aviation success: Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon (left), Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald and Dublin Aerospace chief executive Michael Tyrrell at the announcement of 150 new jobs at the company. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

An Irish aircraft maintenance specialist born out of the closure of a multi-national plans to boost jobs by 75 per cent to 350 over the next three years.

Dublin Aerospace, founded in 2009 after multi-national aviation maintenance group, SR Techniks, closed its Irish operation, plans to create 150 new jobs.

The company’s chief executive, Michael Tyrrell, announced the expansion on Thursday and confirmed that the company would fill almost 50 of the positions by the end of the month.

Dublin Aerospace will hire the remaining 100-plus workers over three years, bringing its total workforce from 200 people currently to 350.

The Dublin Airport-based company overhauls aircraft and services their landing gear and auxiliary power units for airlines based around the world.

Most of its staff are highly-skilled technical and engineering workers. According to its executive chairman, Conor McCarthy, the new jobs will be full-time and permanent.

“Since our start up in 2009 with just 18 staff, our annual turnover has risen from €7 million to €46 million last year and we have been profitable since our second year in operation,” he said.

State agency Enterprise Ireland backed Dublin Aerospace when it was founded in 2009 and is supporting the expansion announced on Thursday.

Its chief executive, Julie Sinnamon, noted that the company provided important services to the global aviation industry.

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone for the company and cements Dublin Aerospace’s future success and anchorage in Dublin,” she said.

Tánaiste and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald, said that the expansion was a testament to Dublin Aerospace’s vision and its highly-skilled staff.

“The aviation sector is extremely important for Ireland and, contributing more than €4 billion to the economy, and my department, through Enterprise Ireland, continues to support Dublin Aerospace’s stellar growth,” she added.

