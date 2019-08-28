Drinks industry says it is not ‘appreciated’ enough by Government

The drinks industry has accused the Government of not showing the sector enough “appreciation”, as it kicks off its annual campaign for a budget decrease in alcohol taxes.

The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (Digi), an umbrella group of the large drinks manufacturers and hospitality industry lobbyists, has released an economic report that says the sector accounts for almost one-in-ten of all jobs in the Border region.

Digi warned a No Deal Brexit will lead to layoffs and closures. The group also accused the Government of ignoring the sector’s contribution to the economy, and called for a 7.5 per cent cut in excise in Budget 2020.

“The Government is not doing enough to incentivise this industry and does not seem to view the sector with enough appreciation or understanding. This attitude will prove disastrous if the UK leaves the EU without a deal in October,” said Rosemary Garth, the chair of Digi and a senior executive of Irish Distillers.

Digi has released a report on regional employment in the drinks and hospitality sector by Dublin City University economist, Tony Foley. It says that 70 per cent of all drinks manufacturing jobs are located outside of Dublin, and that these 4,100 jobs in rural Ireland are “highly vulnerable” to a No Deal Brexit.