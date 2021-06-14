Deloitte partners Ken Fennell and Mark Degnan appointed Stobart Air liquidators

The High Court has appointed Deloitte partners Ken Fennell and Mark Degnan as provisional liquidators to Stobart Air, which ceased trading at the weekend.

Lawyers for the the carrier, which operated the Aer Lingus Regional franchise, told Ms Justice Miriam O’Regan, that the company had a deficit of €37 million and was unable to pay its debts as they fell due.

Ms Justice O’Regan appointed Mr Fennell and Mr Degnan as joint provisional liquidators to the airline. She also recommended that employees’ redundancy claims be dealt with quickly.

The court heard that efforts to sell the airline to Isle of Man-based Ettyl Ltd failed after the buyer was unable to secure finance for the deal.

Its owner, London-listed aviation and energy group, Esken, told the Stobart board on Friday June 11th that it could no longer finance the carrier.

Stobart Air subsequently resolved that the business should be wound up, as it was insolvent and unable to pay its debts as they fell due.