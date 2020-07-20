Declan Kelly to chair Aircraft Leasing Ireland

Declan Kelly, GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) executive, is taking over as chairman of lobby group, Aircraft Leasing Ireland.

The organisation, which represents the Republic’s aircraft lessors, said on Monday that Mr Kelly would succeed current chairman, David Swan, who has been in the job for two years.

Marie-Louis Kelly, chief financial officer of Orix Aviation, has been appointed vice chairwoman and will succeed Declan Kelly when he steps down in July 2022.

Mr Kelly is chief commercial officer with GECAS, which is headquartered in the US but has much of its operations based in Shannon, Co Clare. He began his career with Aer Lingus and subsequently worked for GPA.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Kelly said he looked forward to assuming the role at a crucial time for the aviaiton industry.

Aircraft Leasing Ireland represents 32 lessors, which provide craft to airlines around the world, supporting 5,000 job and generating around €575 million for the Republic’s economy.