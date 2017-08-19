Dealing with airport security

As holiday crowds stream through airports, and tighter passport controls for Schengen countries mean longer queues, here are some ideas on how to speed up going through security.

At Dublin Airport, you can pay for Fast Track and you will be through security in 10 minutes or less. It costs from €5.99 to €7.99 (depending on date and time of travel) and includes 10 per cent discount on shopping in the Loop, and SMS updates on your flight.

Reduce stress – and cost – by booking your car parking in advance, especially as the carparks are very busy at this time of year. See dublinairport.com. Remember to write down your space number.

Arrive in plenty of time at the airport (two hours for Europe and long haul, three hours for US to allow for preclearance) with your boarding card, or check in at the self-serve units. When going through security you must take out laptops and other electronic devices. Before coming to the airport do a final check through your bags for prohibited items, which include penknives, metal nail files and scissors. Do not wear metallic clothes or large jewellery items, and put your watch or Fitbit into a handbag.

Toothpaste and mascara

Make sure you do not have more than 10 x 100ml of liquids in one plastic bag. Jam is considered a liquid and so too are toothpaste and mascara. Check what children have in their backpacks.

Wear slip-on or easy-to-open shoes when travelling – boots are difficult to take off – and remember belts have to go through the scanner. Put coins, keys, small items in your hand baggage or coat pocket. Forget the bottled water – you can buy a bottle of plane water for €1 airside.

If you need assistance for boarding your flight, book it well in advance with your airline.

