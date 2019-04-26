Datalex outgoing chairman ‘apologises unreservedly’ for company’s woes

Datalex’s chairman Paschal Taggart told shareholders at a meeting to approve a “necessary” €6.15 million loan from the troubled software company’s main shareholder that he apologies “unreservedly” for its recent problems following the emergence of accounting irregularities.

“We are working with the regulatory authorities and now communicating with our lawyers and auditors almost on a daily basis,” he told the meeting in Dublin on Friday.

Mr Taggart also confirmed that he would be stepping down as Datalex chairman after nine years at its next annual general meeting, and that he had been planning to retire for some time.

“Somebody’s got to fall on their sword in these situations,” told reporters after the brief meeting.

The loan, which carries a 10 per cent interest rate, is in addition to €3.9 million of new shares that the group’s main shareholder Dermot Desmond bought in the company last month to shore up its finances. That move increased his holding from 26.4 per cent to 29.9 per cent.

Datalex shares have plunged by 75 per cent since the company warned in January that it expected to post up to a $4 million (€3.6 million) earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) loss and disclosed suspected accounting irregularities, that have since been confirmed.